Collection of road tolls to be re-introduced on selected roads – Finance Minister

Monday, 25 July 2022

Finance Minister Ken-Ofori Atta has announced that government is seeking to re-introduce road tolls on some selected roads to generate revenue for the payment of some debts.



He stated that site works are expected to commence in September 2022 on the

Accra – Tema Motorway and Extension PPP Project (27.7km) which is currently at the procurement stage.



“The Government of Ghana has made a strategic decision, in line with the Public Private Partnership Act, 2020 (Act 1039) to procure the Accra-Tema Motorway and Extensions Project through GIIF with a mandate to deliver a GIIF-led PPP financing solution, where maximum funds are raised from the market, but majority ownership of the project remains with GIIF on behalf of the Ghanaian Government,” he said.



The minister also revealed that the draft Concession Agreement (CA) between GIIF and MoRH is currently under review by GIIF, MoRH, the Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Finance after which the collection of road tolls will begin.



“When completed, the CA is expected to be approved by the PPP Committee, Cabinet and Parliament. The completed road will be tolled to recover the whole life cost of the completed infrastructure as well as pay lenders and provide a return for equity investors. The Government of Ghana shall provide funding through GIIF to take equity in the Special Purpose Vehicle to be created by GIIF for the project,” he told Parliament on July 25.



Meanwhile, road tolls were abolished in the 2022 budget after an announcement by the Finance Minister in November 2021.



