Collect taxes from e-commerce instead of E-Levy - Economist

Business News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

E-Levy not the only solution to Ghana’s debt situation, Economist



Online businesses make a lot of profit, Prof. Ackah



Prof urges government to slow down on borrowing



Associate Professor of the Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana (UG), Prof. Godfred Charles Ackah, says government should consider taxing e-commerce i.e. online businesses.



According to him, these online businesses make a lot of profit. He attributes this to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the increasing taste of Ghanaians in the patronage of online businesses.



He argues however that the implementation of the Electronic transaction levy is not the sole solution to Ghana’s recurring debt crisis.



Prof. Ackah proposed other revenue mobilization modes including taxing e-commerce and the rich.



“Although the implementation of the 2022 budget requires innovative ways of raising extra resources for the development agenda, the proposed E-Levy is not the only solution to the recurring debt crisis situation,” he said.



Speaking at a public forum last Thursday, February 10, in Accra, the growth of online businesses since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has been tremendous and has the potential to do better even in the coming years.



He urges government to target such businesses in its revenue mobilization agenda.



“What the government needs to do is to slow down on borrowing and raise more money locally to ensure liquidity in the system. We agree with them to raise more revenue and liquidity but E-Levy is not the salvation."



“More revenue could be generated from property tax, taxing the rich some more and e-commerce than the E-Levy will bring,” Prof. Ackah noted.





The forum was organised by the Economic Governance Platform (EGP) in collaboration with Advocates for Christ Ghana on the theme, “E-Levy, IMF or What? Sustainable Solutions to Ghana’s debt Crisis”.



It brought together stakeholders to discuss findings from civil society organisations (CSOs) and academia, as well as consider the strategies that the government and its development partners are considering to manage the situation.



Speakers at the forum included the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Mrs Juliet Amoah, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Kumah; a Professor of Finance, Prof. Godfred Alufar Bokpin; Prof. Ackah; the Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ghana, Dr Albert Touna Mama, and an Economics Researcher, Dr John Kwakye.