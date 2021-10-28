Collapsed MFIs, Savings & Loans: 24 landed properties placed on sale by Receiver

Business News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

The Receiver for the collapsed Microfinance Companies and Saving & Loans Companies has announced it is in the process of selling another batch of landed properties of defunct financial institutions.



The development comes after an initial sale of landed properties took place back in March 2021 in a bid to recoup depositors funds.



A statement issued and signed by the Receiver, Eric Nana Nipah said it currently calling on potential bids from interested persons seeking to own the advertised properties which are situated in Greater Accra, Eastern, Central and Bono East regions.



“Interested bidders who want to inspect the properties or have enquiries may visit the receivership website on http://www.ghreceiverships.com or contact the Receiver’s representative, Yvette Bourreau, on yvettebourreau@yahoo.com or 0559416841 to reserve an inspection appointment,” Eric Nana Nipah said in a statement.



“Details of the condition for the sale of these properties are set out in a sales memorandum, which can be assessed on the website above,” the Receiver added.



The Receiver for the collapsed 347 Microfinance Companies and Saving & Loans Companies 23 further stated that all bids submitted for the 24 advertised landed properties must be submitted on or before 4 pm on Friday, November 26, 2021.



It added that all bids submitted must be signed and dated in a formal letter format to the address:



The Receiver

No. 54 Olusegun Obasanjo High Way

Opposite Accra Girls Senior High School

Accra



As part of a regulatory crackdown by the Bank of Ghana over insolvency issues, the central bank on May 2019 and August 2019 revoked the operating licenses of 347 insolvent Microfinance Companies and 23 Savings & Loans and Finance House Companies.



