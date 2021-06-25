Cold store operators increase prices of fishes as fuel price shoots up

Business News of Friday, 25 June 2021

A section of Cold Store Operators have confirmed that they have also increased prices of fishes due to the increments on fuel and lorry fare.



According to them, things are getting out of hand because they really suffer whenever there is increase in transportation fares and that they find it difficult to increase their goods but this time round they have increased their prices.



On the other side, Kasapa Business News spoke to CEO of EMJAY SEAFOODS the hub of cold store operation for fish buyers across the Country, Mr. Emmanuel Arthur said his business is reeling under the impact of the current increment of fuel that has led to the increment of transportation fares.



Mr. Emmanuel Arthur said the fisheries sector played an important role in lives and national development especially in the areas of Growth Domestic Product (GDP) contribution, job and wealth creation, as well as national food and nutritional security.



He said the fishing sector supported the livelihoods of 3 million Ghanaians along the fisheries and aquaculture value chain.



He added that cold store operators and the fish market here are among the hardest hit.



The situation has affected prices of frozen products on the market.