Coherent policies needed to transform Ghana’s cocoa sector – Isaac Gyamfi

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Regional Director of a non-governmental organization, Solidaridad West Africa, Isaac Gyamfi, has stated that for a sustainable cocoa production system to be achieved policies should be consistent and coherent.



According to him, the inconsistency that characterizes subsidies and inputs makes it difficult for cocoa farmers to have sustainable crop yields.



“We believe that going into the future, we should be able to look at policy coherence. We want to see government policy being consistent in a manner that allows the private sector to act. We are not against subsidy but if the subsidy is the pathway, we will love to see our civil society being firm in a manner that our private sector can operate around it."



"It shouldn’t be one time there is a subsidy, another time there is no subsidy, one-time discounts on subsidy are high, another time it is high. That is what we mean by a coherent policy that helps us to plan the sector’s transformation.”



He spoke to the media at the Close out of Phase II of the Cocoa Rehabilitation and Intensification programme under the theme; “Better livelihoods through service delivery.”



The programme which was implemented by the international Non-Governmental Organisation, Solidaridad with funding from the Dutch Embassy sought to among other things provide access to finance for cocoa farmers.



The first phase of CORIP took off from 2013 to 2017 whiles the second phase continued from 2017 to 2021.



Meanwhile, stakeholders at the close-out of CORIP lauded Solidaridad and the Dutch embassy for their support of cocoa farmers.



The Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Jereon Verheul recounted how the contribution of service centers has been phenomenal to the beneficiaries of the program.



He however pledged his country’s continuous support for cocoa production in Ghana.



