Coffee farmers in Akuapem undergo training in best farming practices, receive free seedlings

Business News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A series of training programs facilitated by the International Trade Center (ITC) Alliances for Action, the Ghana Cocoa Board and the Akuapem Coffee Growers Association has seen coffee farmers within the Akuapem Municipal Assembly receive training in best farming practices.



The goal of the training was to equip the farmers with modern methods of coffee farming to help them diversify and optimize their gains within the coffee value chain.



The Project Coordinator for ITC, Mr. Christopher Tenga noted that the aim of the project is to enhance the competitiveness and productivity of smallholder coffee growers and MSMEs and also integrate them into the domestic and global markets.



He stated that the EU ACP Project in collaboration with ACRAM will act as a catalyst to revitalize the Ghanaian coffee industry by offering firm-level support to the Coffee Value Chain actors in Ghana.



One of the facilitators of the training, Mr Roger Fiakpornu of the Tafo Cocoa Research Institute, expressed optimism about the farmers utilizing the skills and knowledge they have acquired to increase their yields.



He also expressed delight about the prospect of Ghanaian youth going into coffee farming which was not the case some years back.



At the annual general meeting of the Akuapem Coffee Growers Association (ACGA) in Akropong, the CEO of Asili Coffee, John Nana Addo Francois, highlighted the various opportunities within the coffee production chain noting that the industry wields the potential to generate more revenue and advance Ghana’s export promotion drive when given the needed attention.



According to the founder of the local manufacturing company, coffee production remains a lucrative business which can provide employment opportunities to the youth within the Akuapem area.



“The future is coffee and we are supporting the farmers with the right technical know-how on planting, harvesting and post-harvest management practices in order to get the needed results,” he said.



Despite ranking high in the world when it comes to cocoa production, Ghana is relatively lacking when it comes to the coffee industry.



According to the CEO of Asili Coffee, the rather low coffee production in Ghana has become a major problem confronting the local coffee manufacturing industry. He noted that his company has had to import coffee from Kenya and other African countries in order to meet its processing demands.



“There is a ready market for coffee both locally and internationally. Locally, the demand for coffee has increased because a lot more people are consuming the product. I will urge people interested in this project to come on board and I can assure them of making the right investment,” the CEO said.



He noted the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on coffee production in Ghana while expressing optimism for the industry in the coming years.



Former MCE for Akuapem North Municipal Assembly, Hon. Dennis Miracles Aboagye on his part reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the farmers with the needed resources to expand their farms.



According to the former MCE, the opportunities in the coffee value chain if properly harnessed will bring the needed socio-economic change to the Akuapem area.



So far, a total of 90,000 coffee seedlings have been distributed to farmers for planting this year.