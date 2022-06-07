Coding Day '22: A look in to Coding Africa's launch event

Business News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

On the 18th of May 2022, Loveworld International School in Nungua, Ghana welcomed the launch of KamPay’s Coding Africa campaign - Coding Day 2022, and the event was a big success.



Organized by KamPay with its partners Cudos, Sharkcoders, and Between Collective, Coding Day 2022 hosted 200 kids in a fun-filled day learning how to use the Coding Africa platform to play games and take their first steps toward learning how the coding industry works.



The school’s court was filled with curious minds and active learners engaging with every screen activity.







The Coding Africa platform was designed to promote children's and teenagers’ learning journeys and help them understand the basics of programming and coding so they can use these skills to build a better future.



The gamified framework is what makes the process entertaining and motivating.. “The event was very educational and we believe that exposing the kids to this type of activity can develop their awareness of how to use computers and what is coding.



We have been wanting this opportunity for a long time”, says the school’s director, Mrs.Violet Fafade. Our partner Cudos also provided two laptops for the kids to continue their learning after the event. These laptops have Cudos technology so, when the devices are not being used, they can still generate income for the school and minimize the environmental hassles that may come accompanied by this type of technology.







Coding Africa is aligned with Kampay’s mission to promote knowledge as a way to encourage sustainable change.



Its learn-to-earn system was carefully outlined to guarantee students can enjoy the learning process and keep investing time in it. During Coding Day 2022, kids and teens from Loveworld International School learned how to interact with animated objects and pictures, and how to use coding to move objects in different directions.



“Today’s event was very helpful and I have learned a lot. It gave me the courage to explore more about who I am and I was able to understand what I can become in the future”, says Victoria, a student of Loveworld International School Nungua.









Currently, coding courses are available in three languages, English, Portuguese and French so they can be reachable to children in different countries within the African territory. “...Kids here are very intelligent and they possess very valuable skills needed in the tech or programming industry”, says Andy, a volunteer for the Coding Africa event.







We are currently developing our platform to make them available for higher level learning to introduce app and web development modules. The Coding Africa platform will soon be available in a mobile version to amplify its reach whilst we are also working with our partners at Talent Protocol, a web3 professional network for high-potential talent to help support young adults in finding job opportunities.



Our team is working on bringing Coding Africa to different locations throughout Africa. We are currently in talks with schools in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Guinea and Liberia. Coding Africa is here to close the educational gap and prepare the African youth for a fruitful professional life. “Our project was designed to promote opportunities that these kids were lacking and equip them with the necessary skills for them to build a brighter future”, says Kampay’s CEO, Chris Cleverly.



About Coding Africa



Coding Africa is an initiative developed by Kampay that aims to empower young people in Africa to find opportunities in technology (including blockchain) to better their lives and change the world. By implementing a “Learn to Earn” concept, Coding Africa will enable students to invest in their abilities and make the most out of their education.





About KamPay



KamPay Token is a DeFi stack designed for the wants and needs of Africans, working together with key partnerships across the continent they’re looking to achieve an African economic revolution with low-fee crypto wallets and transactions, internet-less crypto capabilities, earning opportunities for participants, and educational programs for youth.



About Cudos



Cudos is powering the metaverse, bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. Cudos is an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs to create fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Its native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of its network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.



About Sharkcoders



Sharkcoders is a European network of Coding Schools, creating games, apps and Robotics for Kids and Teens to learn about technology, programming, game creation, mobile applications and robotics to children and teenagers from 5 to 17 years old, in a playful and fun way, with an exclusive and innovative teaching methodology.



