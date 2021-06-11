Code Management commits to talent discovery in Africa through social impact initiative, Youngtrepreneurs

Press Releases of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: Code Management Group

In line with its commitment to moving music forward, Code Management Group are on a mission to empower the creation of great ideas while building a community which supports and develops creatives globally through Youngtrepreneurs, a social youth-impact organization geared towards creating opportunities for African creatives to be seen, heard, and compensated for the long term through their various creative vocational-led workshops.



As a title sponsor, Code Management Group will support the opportunity for participating music producers to have an opportunity to create and present their (60 second) instrumentals to Shatta Wale, and the creator with the most outstanding beat gets to work with the dancehall star for their own single.



The prize package will also include a music video and a robust distribution, PR and marketing campaign with an exclusive premiere on DroppTV. The world's first shoppable video streaming platform to help artists earn from their revenue sales within their video.



The four-day workshop is scheduled to take place from July 15th -18th, 2021 at BBnz Live in Accra, Ghana and geared towards the technical development of creatives in the music production sector. The workshop is available to producers across the African continent and also available to stream online or single day passes.



The workshop will cover topics focusing on the business side of music production, publishing rights, royalties, intellectual property, protection and more. Other incentives for participants include a 30-day pro-bono legal consulting and free Songtrust registration. which is the world’s largest technology solution for global music publishing royalty collection, administration and more.



Speaking about the partnership, Fabian Thorpe, Founder of Code Management Group Africa said, “We are excited about being the lead sponsors for this event as it is an amazing opportunity to partake in an investment that will benefit the creation of the intellectual property of the creators we work with offering them an environment aimed to promote their education, development and ultimately monetization of their talent. Which is Code’s biggest goal.



Also commenting, Scilla Owusu, Founder of Youngtrepreneurs said, “Our mission at Youngtrepreneurs is to create a conducive environment and opportunities for young African entrepreneurs to exist and confidently explore and embrace their vision.



We are excited to combine efforts with our title sponsor Code Management Group who shares in our vision to accelerate growth in the African creative industry.



We are also happy with the support from our sponsors Audiomack, for sponsoring the construction of the four-day workshop while being committed to connecting with its African audience by investing resources into the region’s culture and communities.



Lastly, our partners of like-minded organizations such as Songtrust, Muse Africa, Pan African TV, Chamber Media Solutions, Whitestone’s Solicitors & Consultancy and Femme Africa to support this cause and help make and drive the region’s creative ecosystem forward.”



Application deadline ends 10th July 2021 and to apply, visit www.theyoungtrepreneurs.com