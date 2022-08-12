Cocoa market prices projected to witness supply deficit in 2021/22 crop season

Business News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Prices of cocoa are expected to average about $2,450 per ounce this year before increasing to $2500 per ounce in 2023.



The development, according to the Bank of Ghana's projections is likely to result in a supply deficit for the 2021/22 crop season.



The Central Bank has noted that this is due to production challenges Ghana faces despite Cote D’Ivoire’s good production prospects.



Per the July 2022 Monetary report of the bank, crude oil prices have also been projected to average $108 per barrel.



“Analysts project crude oil prices to average about $108 per barrel for the second half of 2022, lower than current prices,” the report added.



“The main headwinds include low oil inventories and the sanctions imposed on Russian oil, which are set to come into force at the end of the year”, it added.



For gold, prices have been projected to stabilize at around $1,880 per fine ounce in 2022, before falling to $1,700 per fine ounce in 2023.



“Weighing on the outlook for gold is the effect of a stronger U.S. dollar”, the BoG noted.



