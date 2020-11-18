Press Releases of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: COCOBOD

Cocoa famers see boost in production after applying Omya Calciprill

Training seminar for the Seed Production Division (SPD) of COCOBOD

Cocoa farmers in the Western South Region are gradually seeing a boost in cocoa production following the introduction of Omya Calciprill to tackle soil acidity on the cocoa farms.



Some of the farmers who testified after using Omya Calciprill explained the improvements in the leaves of the cocoa tree for better and increased yields after applying Omya Calciprill to the soil a year ago.



The farmers gave their testimonies during a two-day training seminar for the Seed Production Division (SPD) of COCOBOD at Kejebril and Wassa Akropong, both in the Western South Region, about the importance of Calciprill and the effects of acidic soils on Cocoa last Wednesday.



Speaking to the media at the seminar, Mr. Samuel Asare Ankamah, Western South CHED Regional Manager explained that applying Omya Calciprill to the soil will help boost soil quality and cause an increase in yield for farmers in the region.



According to Mr. Ankamah, Western South is the hub of cocoa farming, hence there was the need to ensure good farm practices such as soil rehabilitation to ensure high yield cocoa production in the region and the country at large.



Facilitator for the training, Mr. Daniel Attivor, an agronomist for Omya West Africa stated that the training was to help the farmers understand that acidic soils with low PH will hinder the effectiveness of fertilizers applied until they neutralize soil – Which is what the application of Calciprill gives.



Mr. Attivor noted that it was important for the farmers to know the nature of the soil with the help of Extension Officers before applying fertilizer in order to get the required production level.



Operations Manager of Demeter Ghana, Mr. Nick Parish on his part stated that they were happy to be part of the project and would continue to support farmers with the products needed to boost production in the country.



This is the second training seminar held for farmers in the region after the renewal of the partnership between the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and Beft Agro Consult Limited, distributor of fertilisers in Ghana.



To help promote the message of soil acidity and the importance of Calciprill, Beft Agro Ltd will be aided by Demeter Ghana Ltd, a specialist agricultural company.



Studies have shown that soil acidity is one of the major constraints in cocoa cultivation and has a bearing on the levels of key nutrients such as Nitrogen, Potassium, and Phosphorus in the soil leading to low Cocoa yields thereby affecting farmers adversely.



The Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) over a two-year testing period and subsequent distribution have proven that Omya Calciprill can boost yields by 70 per cent.



Omya Calciprill is a high-quality soil conditioner from Germany that is used to rid soils of acidity leading to increased yields as well as improved crop quality.



Beft Agro Limited producers of Omya Calciprill have worked closely with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and COCOBOD for many years towards ensuring excellence in crop and cocoa production.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.