Closure of road tolls: What should we do with our goods? – Traders ask

Ofori-Atta has presented the 2022 budget in parliament



This is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921)



Traders at the Kasoa toll booth are unhappy with this new directive



Roads and Highway Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, ordered the closure of toll booths in the country effective Thursday, November 18, after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the directive in the 2022 budget presentation in parliament.



This directive, according to some traders who sell along the toll booth has negatively impacted their businesses.



Some of the traders who spoke to GhanaWeb business revealed that they took a loan to buy their goods in bulk to sell because of the Christmas celebration next month.



They wondered how they will see their goods before their expiration date.



One of the interviewees who spoke to GhanaWeb said, “My mother is bedridden and I have 3 children so I’m the breadwinner of my family. Government should have kept us in the known before taking this decision. What happens to the goods we bought in bulk to sell? It means we are going to run at a loss.”



Another said, “I got the information from the woman I buy my goods from. I had a sleepless night when I heard that the toll booths have been locked. Our goods have expiry date on them so what do they want us to do? It will be difficult for cars to stop for us to sell to commuters.”



These traders averred that selling on that stretch where the toll booth is situated will be difficult because drivers will not slow down for them to sell to passengers.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget presentation announced government's decision to abolish road tolls.



He said inasmuch as money is needed for the fixing of deplorable roads in the country, the establishment of toll booths has led to congestions at various toll points.



Ofori-Atta further said that the congestion has affected productivity negatively.







