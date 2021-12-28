Closure of beaches has cost our members over GHC10 million - Coalition of Beach Operators

Business News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Greater Accra Coalition of Beach Operators says the closure of beaches this festive season has caused their members over Ghc 10 million.



General Secretary of the Coalition, Dr. Albert Tetteh-Botchway who disclosed this said their members had gone for loans with the hope of cashing out from planned beach activities.



He said the various beaches in the region had planned expos and family activities but the directive for closure has hit them hard.



Contrary to claims that beach activities could spread the virus, he disagreed saying, their activities are outdoor.



Aside from that, he revealed that the Coalition had also arranged to organise no vaccination no entry events.



For this reason, the beaches had arranged to have unvaccinated persons vaccinated upon arrival at the beaches.



All other protocols he indicated would be adhered to but the closure came to them as a shock.



He appealed to the regional minister to take steps in reversing the directive.



He wondered why other beaches in other regions were organising events but those in the capital have been deprived of the same opportunity.



He was speaking on 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.