Climate finance action will ensure environmental sustainability - Finance Minister

Business News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, says the government and its stakeholders have been engaging in Climate Finance actions to support the transition towards a low-carbon economy to ensure environmental sustainability.



Mr Ofori-Atta noted that the reality of Climate Change was glaring to all to take a collective action to address the phenomenon, saying “we are all witness to the erratic weather pattern and extreme weather events that have become prevalent across the world.”



He said the country experienced severe droughts or floods and higher temperatures, resulting in real socio-economic ramifications to the country’s food production and security.



The Minister said this on Friday when he led the staff of the Ministry to plant trees at the premises of its office as part of the government’s Green Ghana Initiative to plant five million trees across the country.



He said the Initiative would allow the country to increase the number of trees to create a healthier and serene micro-climate, improve air quality as well impact positively the nations’ water quality.



The Minister said there was the need for all to commit to participating in the Initiative on a personal and on a community level to preserve the country’s vegetative cover.



“Through the Green Ghana Day, we are all reminded of our obligation to posterity by protecting the planet, the people, and ensure peace and prosperity through sustainable partnerships,” he said.



Mr Ofori-Atta said the Ministry was conscious of its responsibility to work with other MDAs to operationalize the “Ghana CARES Obaatanpa Programme” which was intended to help leapfrog towards a strong and resilient economy and ensure shared prosperity for all.



“Let us all remember that by taking care of the environment, we are also taking care of ourselves and future generations”.