Claims of misappropriation against Dr K.K. Sarpong false – GNPC backs new CEO

Business News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has refuted media reports suggesting that its current Chief Executive Officer [Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah] had alleged that his predecessor, Dr K.K Sarpong, misappropriated a sum of US$12 million while in office.



The allegations captured in certain sections of the media indicated that a group calling itself 'concerned staff of GNPC' had petitioned the board over the said misappropriation of funds.



The group in its petition further accused Mr Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah of concealing US$100 million received by the Corporation from Jubilee Holding Lifting as detailed in a financial report.



But a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the GNPC described the publications as “false media reports suggesting confusion within the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).”



“The Senior Staff Union (SSU) of GNPC is firmly backing their CEO, Mr. O-A Danquah, in his stellar leadership and is appalled by unsubstantiated publications,” the statement read.



“The Executive body of the Senior Staff Union wishes to state on record that we have not received any complaint or grievance whatsoever from any person or group regarding the conduct of our Chief Executive,” it added.



“Indeed, there is currently industrial harmony, and the prevailing atmosphere in the Corporation is one of calmness” the SSU noted.



Senior Staff Union of the GNPC said Mr Danquah since assuming office has made cross-functional movements consistent with industry practice, as well as, GNPC’s Corporate Plan in compliance with the conditions of service after obtaining board approval.



They add that Mr Danquah has also instituted cost-saving measures and improved capacity building for staff in key areas to upgrade their knowledge and competencies to help GNPC execute its mandate as the National Oil Company of Ghana.



“These movements are aimed at energising the corporation to respond to current global trends in the oil and gas industry. To enhance team bonding, unity, and camaraderie, he [Mr Danquah] is enabling an environment through consistent staff engagement, especially with the Senior Executive Committee (ExCom), where there is open discourse for corporate advancement,” it added.



Meanwhile, the management and staff of GNPC have assured the general public and stakeholders of its unwavering focus and resolve toward increasing oil and gas reserves for the country to impact livelihoods.



Read the GNPC's statement below:







