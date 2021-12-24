Christmas sales boom in malls in Accra

Business News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: GNA

Some shopping malls in the Accra Metropolis are making last-minute sales as shoppers troop to the malls a few hours to Christmas.



A Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit to the Accra Mall, Achimota Mall, A and C Mall and West Hills Mall saw hundreds of shoppers moving in and out of the malls.



At the Accra Mall, also known as Shoprite, the GNA observed high numbers in the Mall, some in the yard and shoulders of the road with those in the Mall strictly observing covid-19 protocols.



"What seemed like a low sale record has changed within these few hours to Christmas and we hope for more of this boost after the season," Mr Godfrey Attah, a sales attendant told the GNA.



At the Achimota Mall, some people were seen shopping while others were making merry with their families and friends.



"Today is the eve of Christmas and I have decided to be here with my family to lose up a bit after the year's hard work. There would be a carols service at church so from here we will pass by to enjoy some Christmas carols," Madam Yvette Arye, a middle-aged woman, told the GNA.



Some people also engaged in photo shoots around the giant Christmas tree at the A and C Mall.



There was also a playground set up for kids with a bouncy castle and Santa's cottage to engage them while their parents do the year-end shopping.



"If you come over at noon, you will also get to catch the musical fountains in action," Ms Joyce Odeneho, Manageress of Kiddie Moments, said.



At the West Hills Mall, Ms Emma Delali Hortor, a cosmetic and makeup seller said: "By God's grace business has been good."



Meanwhile, the GNA observed that although dates and times of movies were displayed on the notice board, the cinema halls were not opened at the time of the visit.