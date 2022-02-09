Chocolate City opened as part of Chocolate Week celebrations

Business News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A plethora of stakeholders in the cocoa and tourism sectors converged at the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout in Accra to grace the launch and opening of the Chocolate City by the Ghana Cocoa Board and the Ghana Tourism Authority, yesterday, Tuesday, February 8.



The venue was symbolic and carefully chosen to give credit to Tetteh Quarshie, who is the first Ghanaian to bring cocoa into the country.



Chocolate City forms part of the grand agenda to make the growing and consumption of cocoa products a mainstay of the Ghanaian culture.



As part of the plan, the Ghana Cocoa Board and the Tourism Authority will from now until February 14 open ‘Chocolate City’ each day from 10 am to 10 pm to consumers and producers of cocoa products.



At the chocolate city, individuals and organizations can go and experience a world of delightful chocolate treats made from Ghana’s premium quality cocoa.



The Chocolate City experience will also have on different nights, activities such as poetry recital, music night, a cook-off between vocational schools, ladies’ night and family day as part of the celebrations.



This according to the boss of the Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, will ensure that chocolate tourism is a key part of the country’s offering to indigenes and foreigners.



Speaking at the opening of the Chocolate City, he said: “Last year we collaborated with Ghana Cocobod to extend the chocolate day into a week-long celebration.



This will also ensure that the entire value chain is catered for and stands to benefit from this partnership with Cocobod because more consumption will lead to jobs because the farmers will have more work to do and other producers of cocoa products will be able to produce more.”







Ghana and the Ivory Coast are by far the two largest producers of cocoa, accounting for more than 50 percent of the world´s cocoa.



This year, the National Chocolate Week celebration, is under the theme, “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana” and sub-themed “Our Chocolate, Our Health, Our Wealth".



The opening of the Chocolate City was graced by many dignities including the Head of Public Affairs of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr Fiifi Boafo.



















