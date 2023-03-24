You are here: HomeBusiness2023 03 24Article 1736747

Business News of Friday, 24 March 2023

China to talk with Ghana over debt restructuring proposal – Foreign Ministry

China’s foreign ministry says, China would like to enhance communications with Ghana to seek proper resolution of Ghana’s debt issue.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remark in response to a question on Ghana’s finance minister visiting Beijing for a proposed restructuring of Ghana’s debt.

Ghana’s finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta left for Beijing on Wednesday to meet Chinese officials to discuss a proposed restructuring of Ghana’s debt.

The country is struggling with its worst economic crisis in a generation, and has secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December for a $3 billion loan.

China is Ghana’s biggest bilateral creditor with about $1.7bn