Chiefs, developers must work together to solve housing crisis - Industrialist

Business News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Ghanaian Industrialist Mr. Daniel Akwetey Tetteh has called on traditional leaders to partner with real estate developers to help solve address the country’s current housing deficit.



The Ghana Statistical Service data indicate that the country’s housing deficit in the last 50-year period continually witnessed an upward trend from a figure of one million to 2.8 million from 1950 to 2010.



However, the 2021 Population and Housing Census data on structures, housing conditions and facilities showed a 33 percent reduction in the deficit, leaving Ghana’s current housing deficit at 1.8 million housing units.



However, given a population growth rate of 2.1 percent as of 2020, Mr. Tetteh, who was at the inauguration of a new commercial building at Appolonia City in the Greater Accra Region, said: “It is imperative for traditional authorities to work with developers in addressing the current and future challenges for the betterment of their respective communities.



“Everyone in authority must understand that their prerogative is to the people and not themselves or their personal gains,” Mr. Tetteh, who is also the Board Chair of Appolonia City said.



On his part, the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, said government is committed to providing the needed support to the private sector to help reduce the housing deficit. Mr. Asenso-Boakye urged other real estate companies to emulate the concept of Appolonia City.



The CEO of Rendeavour, developers of the project, Mr. Stephen Jennings, said plans were far advanced to create and build over 2,000 houses at Appolonia City.