Cheezzy Pizza sponsors GhanaWeb TV programmes

Business News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managements of Cheezzy Pizza and GhanaWeb TV have signed an agreement which will see the food company sponsor three programmes of the channel.



The partnership which came to fruition on July 1, 2021, is expected to build an effective bond between the two parties as GhanaWeb TV programmes propagate Cheezzy Pizza and other food products of the latter.



The programmes are relationship talk show, Moans & Cuddles; arts and entertainment review show, Bloggers’ Forum; and celebrity talk show, Talkertainment.



"Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. (ADPU) is here to amplify your products and make them known at affordable rates. For this reason, we have outlined many marketing solutions to meet the various categories of our clients and their needs. We are indeed excited about the sponsorship from Cheezy Pizza, being the 1st brand on our TV Product," said Ekow Blankson, Commercial Manager of ADPU.



"On GhanaWeb TV, we have created advertising formats known as Squeeze Backs, Pop-Ups, Crawlers, Live Presenter Mentions (LPMs), Television Commercials (TVCs), and Title Take Overs (TTOs). We also offer our clients product placements, product briefing, and product usage opportunities on our program slots. All of these are designed to meet the budgets of all levels of clients. We will like to encourage all to follow what Cheezy Pizza has done and getting the benefits already.



"Finally, it is important to note, that while traditional media is based on assumptions and extrapolations, our GhanaWeb AVOD model gives you a real-time report on all who have clicked and viewed your advertisement, giving you an opportunity to plan well and take further decisions," Mr. Blankson added.



GhanaWeb TV is GhanaWeb's video on demand channel on www.ghanaweb.com and on YouTube offering videos ranging from news to programmes. GhanaWeb's programmes include People & Places, Sports Check, Trending GH, #SayItLoud, The Untold, Bloggers' Forum, Talkertainment, Moans & Cuddles, Friday Debate, Regional Report, BizTech, and The Lowdown among others. GhanaWeb TV also streams programmes on Facebook and YouTube.



Cheezzy Pizza has branches across Accra including Osu, Dansoman, Lapaz, Ring Road and Adenta. Cheezzy Pizza has all you want from juices, smoothies, jollof, fried rice, spaghetti, and meat balls. For pizza, buy and get one free every Wednesday at all branches.



