Charted Institute of Supply Chain Management appeals to government for local content production

Business News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: GNA

The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM), has appealed to the government to implement a policy structure that would focus on producing local contents to speed up the economic development of the country.



Mr Richard Asante Amoah, Lead Executive of CISCM, noted that the government should support them to get an integrated supply chain executive instrument that would support them to have a full force in regulating the sector.



He also advised businesses to join forces during this time of economic difficulties to gain value which would also boost the country’s financial strength.



Mr Amoah made the remarks in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a health walk and free medical screening held at the Legon City Mall to begin the celebration of this year’s World Supply Week.



The walk, which was held in collaboration with the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and the Legon City Mall, was to create awareness on occupational health and safety among workers.



The Lead Executive of CISCM said the organisation prioritised the health of its workers hence the need to engage other partners to make this occasion a memorable one.



According to him, being medically sound would not only make them fit, but would go a long way to enhancing the productivity of individuals in the sector.



“This is a critical initiative from us as the executive committee and as an institute. As part of the week’s celebration, we will also engage industries and have the women converge with an interaction as to how women can participate in the integrated supply chain manage, he said.”



As part of the celebration, there would be a “Women in Supply Chain forum” to encourage more women in integrated supply chain leadership, after which the celebration would be climaxed with an induction ceremony.



The event had support from McDan group, EPP Group and Bethel Logistics Company Limited.