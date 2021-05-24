Charles Antwi-Boahen adjudged outstanding young entrepreneur of the year 2020

Press Releases of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: Hi- Lynks Communications

The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) honored Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneurs, Business and Corporate Executives who have distinguished themselves over the years last Saturday 22nd May, 2021.



The prestigious 11th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG). The 2021 event had some sponsors such as M&G Pharmaceuticals, McDan Foundation, Electrochem Ghana Ltd., JRA Cosmetics and Blowchem Industries.



The awards ceremony was held under the theme ‘Promoting Entrepreneurship Excellence for Sustainable Economic Development in the Post-pandemic transformation’. Award winners were honored through a live Virtual broadcast on TV3 Network, DSTV CH-279, StarTimes CH-503 and live streaming on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.



The Virtual Special Guests on the night were Kathleen Csaba, Canadian High Commissioner; Dr. Daniel Mckorley, Executive Group Chairman-McDan Group; H.E. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Namibian High Commissioner; Sugandh Rajaran, Indian High Commissioner; Lim Jung-Taek, Korean Ambassador; and Ms. Grace Jeanet Mason, South African High Commissioner.



Mr. Charles Antwi-Boahen – Managing Director & CEO of Kab-Fam Ghana Limited was adjudged Outstanding Young Entrepreneur of The Year 2020 at the virtual Awards ceremony. Having had a significant and positive impact on society over the years as well as continuously building a legacy and still demonstrating Entrepreneurial and Corporate Leadership, Sustained Business Performance, Integrity, Corporate Vision and Innovation in the electronics and Home Appliances industry, organisers of the award ceremony honored the Managing Director & CEO of Kab-Fam Ghana Ltd.



Through the sterling leadership of Mr. Antwi-Boahen, KAB-FAM has risen steadily within a very short period of Six (6) years to become Ghana’s Best Electronics and Home Appliances company with Twelve (12) branches and counting, winning several awards both locally and internationally.



Mr. Antwi-Boahen is a marketing and advertising luminary, one of the core reasons for the success of his businesses and a strong champion of data research and analytics. Aside from KAB-FAM, Mr. Antwi-Boahen has interests in real estate, construction and automobiles which has gainfully employed hundreds of Ghanaian men and women.



He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology with Political Science (First Class Honours) from the University of Ghana and is married to Joycelyn Antwi-Boahen with two (2) adorable children.



A special interview with Mr. Antwi-Boahen after the event witnessed an exclusive thank you remarks to organisers of the event. He also seized the opportunity to challenge young entrepreneurs and business owners to execute their mandates diligently as good citizens, for one day, the good works will pay off. He further added that, due to its good works in a space of six (6) years, Kab-Fam has received numerous nominations and won many international and local awards.



Global Excellence Business Leader of the Year 2020 and International Business Achievers Award 2021, Awarded by Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva (SSBM) are two of such notable international awards won by Kab-Fam Ghana Ltd and its CEO.



Mr. Charles Antwi-Boahen is a proud member of West Africa Nobles Forum Club 100 and KAB-FAM is yet again a nominee, Ghana International Products Awards (GIPA) slated for 25th June this year.