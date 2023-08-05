Charging more than a year’s rent will be illegal when new bill becomes law – Rent Control

Business News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Rent Control Department has asked Ghanaians to submit memoranda on the draft rent bill for consideration.



In 2022, the Cabinet approved the draught rent bill and recommended it to parliament for discussion.



In light of this, Mr. Emmanuel Kporsu, Public Relations Officer for Rent Control, has asked Ghanaians to submit memoranda for consideration.



He stated that the memoranda from individuals, groups, and stakeholders will go a long way in fine-tuning the new rent bill.



He urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to pay close attention to the review engagements and contribute to its approval by conveying their recommendations and expectations to their respective members of parliament as the House prepares to debate the draft bill.



According to him, the new bill makes it an offence for a landlord to seek rent in advance for more than one month in a monthly lease or a tenancy less than one month, or more than one year in a year tenancy that exceeds one year.



Mr Kporsu stated that if a tenant pays for more than one year after the new bill becomes law, he will be breaking the law.



In an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he explained that the new bill was created after rigorous deliberations and proposals and that it will help to clean up the sector.



He also stated that the current rent law, which was enacted 59 years ago, has outlived its usefulness.



“As parliament debates the bill, we encourage Ghanaians to submit their suggestions and memoranda.” This suggestion can be made to your MP, the Ministry of Works and Housing, and the Rent Control Department. Ghanaians should take advantage of this opportunity to submit suggestions before the bill is considered and passed. We don’t want a situation where the law is approved and Ghanaians complain about not being consulted,” Mr Kporsu said.



