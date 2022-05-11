Champion your personal development as a woman – Dr. Ibukun

Business News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Chair Centre Group, Dr Ibukun Awosika, has urged women to champion their development path to enable the full realization of their talent and potential.



According to the seasoned businesswoman, championing personal development is the surest way to unearth inborn talents, skills and strength to achieve one’s dreams.



“Women need to be more strategic by focusing their energies on developing confidence, skills, strengths, and being clear about the value they can bring to the table. You also need to have a circle of believers around you. Those who will spur you on to achieve your dreams,” Awosika added.



She made these remarks in her address at the second edition of the Access Bank and Scaleup Africa’s Pan-African Women’s Conference as the keynote speaker.



The second edition of Access Bank and Scaleup Africa’s Pan-African Women’s Conference celebrated seven years of Access Bank’s ‘W Initiative’ and convened women pursuing business and entrepreneurship.



The hybrid event, which was hosted in Accra with broad participation from virtually across the continent, also witnessed about 30 outstanding women awarded for excelling in their various pursuits.



In his official address, Managing Director-Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji, focused on the need for women to be relentless in their mission to aggressively accomplish objectives.



Taking her turn, the CEO of entrepreneurship, corporate ESG and innovation firm Scaleup Africa, Amma Gyampo, reminded delegates of women’s immense economic potential.



She remarked that gender equality is a very important tool for generating finance and economic development, as it has the potential to unlock multiple funding resources adding further that with the global gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to increase by US$28trillion if gender equality can be achieved, women in leadership and business should endeavour to push boundaries in ensuring the country is not left behind.



“According to the Bank of America, achieving gender equality could increase global GDP by US$28trillion; that’s the power that must be harnessed intentionally. We need innovative financing and capacity building to achieve equitable prosperity,” she said.



She also advised women to work together, support each other, and network for capacity building and growth rather than seeing each other as competition.



Also at the conference were other notable leaders from the media, corporate and entrepreneurship fields: such as Pearl Nkrumah, Beryl Agyekum, Joana Bannerman, Miishe Addy, Irene Ochem, Justina Mutale and Roselyn Ngissah.



Media personalities and entrepreneurs Kokui Selormey-Hanson of Citi FM and Claudia Lumor, Glitz Africa, moderated the panel discussions and conversations.