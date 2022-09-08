Challenges with prepaid meters rectified – ECG

Business News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has indicated that the technical challenges that impacted the prepaid meters of its customers some days ago, have been solved.



According to the power distribution company, the nonresponding accuracy of the prepaid meters customers encountered beginning in September 2022, has been solved.



This comes to light after some prepaid meters including [BOT, ALPHA, and E-CASH], were not responding accurately to power purchased by customers of the ECG following the implementation of the PURC-approved tariff that took effect from September 1, 2022.



But the ECG in a statement explained that the challenges had to do with the date “functionality drifts” in those meters.



Meanwhile, the ECG informs all of its customers and stakeholders that the “technical challenge has been identified and corrected accordingly.”



It called on its cherished customers whose prepaid meters ran into negative balance following the challenges to exercise patience as its work is underway to resolve them.



“However, customers whose prepaid meters run into negative balance after purchasing electricity should please note that our technicians are making frantic efforts to visit your premises to remedy the situation by reprogramming the meters to ensure the refund your credits and restore power supply,” the statement assures.



The power distributior also apologise for the inconvenience caused to their affected cherished customers during the periods.



The ECG continued that its Help Desk will be working throughout the weekdays and weekend across its District offices in the country to ensure all challenges regarding the prepaid meters is addressed.