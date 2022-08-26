Challenge Ofori-Atta to turn economy around instead of calling for his resignation – Analyst

Business News of Friday, 26 August 2022

A Global financial analyst, Dr. Joshua Bamfo, has stated that the country’s economic management team has shown in times past their ability to proffer solutions to Ghana’s economic challenges.



According to him, the finance minister and his team demonstrated in the first three years of their tenure a performance that put the country on a good pedestal in the global financial market.



By this, he stated that calls for the resignation of the finance minister are not the solution to the current economic crisis.



“I think this is the time for us to challenge the current Finance Minister and his team to actually turn this back around. Because their track records, at least for the first three years, show a performance that was excellent, that investors had confidence in, there was a lot of Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) as well,” he said in an interview on TV3 on August 25, 2022.



“So, I am not of the view that the best way to go about solving this issue is for the president to kick the Minister of Finance out. However, what is very important is to rebuild credibility. I fully agree that the way and manner going to the IMF was handled wasn’t the most credible. I believe the Ministry should have known that we have some significant challenges,” Dr. Bamfo added.



His comments come at a time a Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Godfred Bokpin, has called for the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



In his view, the country has reached the stage where it needs fresh ideas at the Finance Ministry on how the country can come out of the economic challenges.



