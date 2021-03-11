Press Releases of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Central University

Central University and EON Reality (US) announce partnership to bring EON-XR to Ghana

Tertiary institution, Central University

Central University has signed a partnership agreement with EON Reality, the global leader in Augmented and Virtual Reality-based knowledge and skills transfer for industry and education, to build an EON-XR Center on its campus in Miotso, Accra, Ghana.



Central University will be utilizing the turnkey solution to expand the technological prowess of their students, faculty, and entrepreneurs in the surrounding area.



For EON Reality, partnering with Central University gives them an opportunity to reach Ghana and neighbouring countries who may need access to world-class XR solutions both in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19 and into the future. In this way, partnering with the academic institution is helping them further democratize the access to the groundbreaking technology.



“Expanding into Ghana through this partnership with Central University is a very exciting prospect for us, as EON Reality truly believes that knowledge is a human right and should be available to people all over the world. Any time we are able to enter a new nation — particularly one with such a rich history as Ghana — it’s is an exciting day both for EON Reality as well as the new people who will have access to EON-XR. I believe Central University is the perfect partner for us in this important step.” — Dan Lejerskar, Founder of EON Reality



The partnership is equally important for Central University, who look to become home to the region’s first EON-XR Center. The plan is for the Center to serve as an XR hub for not only the local community, but all of Ghana. Of course, the major addition to the 23-year-old university is only part of its plan to bring the most modern technology to its students while also safeguarding itself against any possible pandemics or forced remote learning scenarios of the future.



About EON Reality



EON Reality is the world leader in Augmented and Virtual Reality-based knowledge and skills transfer for industry and education. EON Reality’s 21 years of success are tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every human on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality has developed the de-facto standard for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality-based knowledge and skills transfer software that supports devices from mobile phones to large immersive domes. EON Reality’s global development network — with more than 20 locations worldwide — has created the world’s leading AR/VR library for education and industry with over 8,000 applications and over 40 million users worldwide. For further information, visit www.eonreality.com.



About Central University



The Central University was founded by the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in Accra, Ghana. It was founded as a pastoral training institute in 1988. It later became the Central Christian College in 1993 and eventually became the Central University College in 1998. In 2016, Central University College attained the status of a fully-fledged University thus now Central University.



Central University offers more than forty undergraduate and graduate degree programmes in eight schools and faculties. Current schools are the Central Business School, (CBS), Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), Faculty of Law (FoL), School of Medical and Health Sciences (SMHS), School of Architecture and Design (SADe), School of Engineering and Technology (SET), the School of Pharmacy (SoP), the School of Graduate Studies (SGS) and the Centre for Online and Distance Education (CODE).