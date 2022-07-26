Central Expo to project untapped business potentials in Central Region – Regional Minister

Business News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: GNA

Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister has said the ongoing Central Trade and Investment Fair dubbed, “Central Expo 22” has the potential of projecting the untapped business potential and stimulate economic activities in the region.



This, she said was because the event was a homegrown initiative designed in line with the regional development strategy and reservation agenda to create visibility for the region in the areas of trade, investment and tourism.



She was speaking at the official opening of the Central Expo being held on the theme: “Promoting trade, tourism and investment in the Central Region: challenges, prospects and solutions,” aimed at stimulating business and economic activities to boost the local economy.



More than 200 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are participating in the week-long event.



The Regional Minister indicated that the fair would unveil economic potentials and promote effective business partnerships and networking in the Region and the country at large.



“We are highly committed to the promotion of domestic tourism and above all attract private sector investment into the region to transform our local economy” she said.



Mrs Assan noted that this year's programme was a prelude to the annual Emancipation Day celebration in the region, where people in the Diaspora will have the opportunity to take part in the fair and other related events in the region.



She urged Diasporeans to take full advantage of the untapped economic potential and to invest in the vibrant tourism industry and other sectors of the economy.



She announced her vision to make the trade and investment fair a yearly event to attract investments in to promote sustainable growth and development.



To give amateur entrepreneurs firsthand training, Mrs Assan said “we have invited seasoned Entrepreneurs and researchers in a business forum to discuss and identify possible investment ventures and teach beginners how to access funding and areas to invest in.”



She expressed gratitude to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region for their unflinching support of her vision to transform the region.



Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, was optimistic that the Central Expo would change the narrative and make the Region the preferred choice for investments and propel development.



Osabarima who is also the Chairman of the week long trade and investment fair appealed to the Government to renovate the Accra – Cape Coast highway because it was the principal route for investors and tourists.



He urged all, particularly exhibitors to take full advantage of the programme to show their goods and services to maximize profit.