Celebrating Patricia Obo-Nai, first Ghanaian to become Vodafone Ghana CEO

Business News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patricia Obo-Nai is the first Ghanaian to become the Chief Executive Officer of telecommunications company, Vodafone Ghana.



Counting her achievements and exploits, she depicts the perfect representation of this year’s International Women’s Day which is #Break the Bias.



Patricia before becoming CEO of Vodafone Ghana worked with Tigo but speaking to Joy Fm’s Lexis Bill on Personality Profile last year, stated that she wanted to allow herself to grow, the reason she agreed to be poached to Vodafone.



“They had the fixed infrastructure. You know Ghana Telecom has copper, they have Fibre – huge assets and I didn’t have that experience from Tigo. So, for me, it was a new challenge and a new learning space.



“I remember through my interview the bosses were like ‘you haven’t done fixed’ and I was like that is why I want to join you. I will learn it and it will give me enough drive every morning to come in and do well,” she recounted.



Patricia started her career as a Network Planning Engineer with Millicom Ghana Ltd (Tigo) in 2000, became the first female Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in the country in December 2006.



She also served as Director of Fixed Business/Customer Operations and Acting Director of Consumer Business before being appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana in April 2019, becoming the first Ghanaian to occupy that role after 10 years of Vodafone’s operation in Ghana.



From the beginning of her appointment as CEO, her achievements have been somewhat remarkable.



One interesting thing to note is that anytime she is nominated for an award, she bags it.



Last year, she took home various prestigious awards in the telecom industry both in Ghana and Africa.



Here are some of the award:



1. Women Leadership Excellence Award at Ghana CEO’s Network Summit



2. Africa’s Most Respected CEO Awards in the continent’s Telecommunications Industry (Dubai, UAE)



3. Woman of the Year, EMY Africa Awards



4. Fifty Most Influential Corporate Women in Africa – by the Leading Ladies Africa





5. 100 Most Influential African Women – by Avance Media



6. Tech Industry Personality of the Year, Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards, and





7. Woman of Excellence Award, Ghana Business Awards, just to name a few.



In 2020, these were some of the awards she bagged:



1. Women of Excellence Awards, Ghana;



2. Telecommunications Personality of the Year – National Communications Awards



3. STEM Leadership Award at Sustainability and Social Impact (SSI) Awards,



4. Telecom CEO of the Year – Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards



5. HR-Oriented CEO of the Year, HR-Focus Awards, and



6. Young Professional Role Model in Women Executive Leadership Award.



7. Glitz Africa Woman of the Year, Telecoms.



In fact, before all these, she was adjudged Best Female Technologist at the Annual Ghana Telecom Awards (GTA, now GITTA) in June 2012.



Patricia Obo-Nai has 24 years of experience in the telecommunications industry.



She is married with 3 children.