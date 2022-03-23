Cedi was worst performing currency in the world under John Mahama – Gabby

Business News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Ghana facing economic distress



Gabby refers to 2014 report over cedi being the worst currency in the world



Gabby jabs John Mahama over cedi performance



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has referenced a 2014 news story to buttress the state of the economy at the time.



The August 2014 article was titled: “Ghana seeks IMF help after currency falls 40%,” addressed how the country is seen as the epitome of an ‘Africa rising’ narrative of economic growth and improved governance was lacing its boots to seek help from the International Monetary Fund.



The photo Gabby shared had highlighted a portion that spoke about the plight of the local currency at the time.



It stated that Ghana’s decision to go to the IMF was after the cedi had plunged by some 40% that year against the US dollar, the highlighted version read: “making the cedi the worst-performing currency in the world in 2014.”



Gabby has in recent social media posts been defending the government’s economic management amid a crunch that the government has admitted is partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The falling currency and rising fuel prices and ripple effect on the cost of living has forced the government to take drastic decisions that are to be announced by the Finance Minister on March 24.



The decisions were reached after a cabinet retreat that took place last week.





