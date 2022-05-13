You are here: HomeBusiness2022 05 13Article 1537310

Business News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cedi to depreciate soon as no cent of US$2bn capital has been raised - Adongo

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has cautioned of a further sustained depreciation of the Ghana Cedi.

He believes government’s promise to raise and inject a capital of US$2 billion meant to shore the Cedi and stabilise the economy, is yet to get results.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Bolgatanga Central lawmaker questioned government’s commitment to deliver on its promise to secure a capital of US$2 billion for the economy.

“Where is the US$2 billion they promised would come in between 2-6 weeks to shore up the cedi? This was announced by Ken Ofori-Atta on March 24, 2022 and repeated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Nana Addo in his state of the nation address a few days later,” he quizzed.

He continued that, “It's been almost 8 weeks and not a cent has arrived. The forex market is getting jittery with traders and businesses reverting to precautionary and speculative demand for dollars.”

He therefore called on government to as a matter of urgency expedite action to contain a further depreciation of the local currency which has since the beginning of this year struggled against major trading currencies.