Cedi should be pegged at fixed exchange rate against US dollar – Traders to government

Business News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cedi depreciation worsens



Cedi currently selling at GH¢7.65



Depreciation affecting prices of imports



Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki Awingobit, has asked government to as a matter of urgency address the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the dollar.



The Ghana cedi since the beginning of the year has been depreciating rapidly against major trading currencies, especially the dollar.



The cedi is currently selling at GH¢7.60.



This, the business community in Ghana have said is affecting the prices of commodities.



But, Awingobit in a Citi Business News interview said, “It is likely that we are going to see a further increase in the prices of goods and services because one can no longer maintain a thousand cedis when you change one dollar to 7 cedis 40 pesewas. We need to shore up. We are calling on government to peg the cedi at 8 cedis for the rest of the year, then this can give relief to the business community, and we can plan other than that it’s going to be difficult.”



He wants government to peg the cedi at a fixed rate relief traders of any further challenges.



“If you go to other countries, pegging is done, and I’m sure that government can also do so. Then both businessmen and consumers can plan because with what is happening now you will see quarrels between consumers and sellers and that is not good for the government”.



Meanwhile, prices of goods and services are expected to keep going up until a solution is given.