Cedi sells at GH¢8.00 to $1 on interbank market, GH¢10.00 on forex market

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 17, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.9975 and a selling price of 8.0052.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9975 and a selling price of 8.0055. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.50 and sold at a rate of 10.00.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.7278 and a selling price of 9.7383 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 11.5225 and a selling price of 11.5359.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.50 and sold at a rate of 13.00.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.4848 and a selling price of 8.4925 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.5292 and a selling price of 8.5370.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.00 and sold at a rate of 11.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4528 and a selling price of 0.4531 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4582 and a selling price of 0.4585.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 56.2691 and a selling price of 56.3166 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 48.2430 and a selling price of 48.3204.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.



