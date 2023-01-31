Cedi sells at GH¢12.80 to $1 on forex market, GH¢10.80 on interbank market

Business News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, January 31, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.7946 and a selling price of 10.8054.



As compared to YES’s trading of a buying price of 10.5947 and a selling price of 10.6053. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.20 and sold at a rate of 12.80.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.3691 and a selling price of 13.3846 as compared to Saturday’s trading of a buying price of 13.1067 and a selling price of 13.1209.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.00 and sold at a rate of 16.00.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.7324 and a selling price of 11.7450 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 11.5345 and a selling price of 11.5460.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.70 and sold at a rate of 13.60.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6277 and a selling price of 0.6283 as compared to Saturday’s trading of a buying price of 0.6177 and a selling price of 0.6183.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 42.6296 and a selling price of 42.7241 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 43.4774 and a selling price of 43.5142.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.50.



