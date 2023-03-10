Cedi sells at GH¢12.80 for $1, GH¢11.01 on interbank market as of March 10

Business News of Friday, 10 March 2023

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 10, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.0082 and a selling price of 11.0192.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.20 and sold at a rate of 12.80.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.1284 and a selling price of 13.1437.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 15.50.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.6469 and a selling price of 11.6584.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.50 and sold at a rate of 13.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5933 and a selling price of 0.5938.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 41.7961 and a selling price of 41.8987.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 56.2648 and a selling price of 56.3203.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 17.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 21.00 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



