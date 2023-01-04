Cedi sells at GH¢11.70 to $1, GH¢8.59 on interbank market as of January 4

Business News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, January 4, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.5817 and a selling price of 8.5903.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.5717 and a selling price of 8.5803. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 11.00 and sold at a rate of 11.70.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.3152 and a selling price of 10.3264 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.3058 and a selling price of 10.3178.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 12.50 and sold at a rate of 14.50.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.0731 and a selling price of 9.0821 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.1412 and a selling price of 9.1502.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 11.20 and sold at a rate of 12.30.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5058 and a selling price of 0.5059 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5042 and a selling price of 0.5046.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 53.6746 and a selling price of 53.7095 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 55.3638 and a selling price of 55.4756.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 17.50.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.