Cedi sells at GH¢11.60 to $1, GH¢11.00 on BoG interbank as of August 10

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 10, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.9969 and a selling price of 11.0079.



At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 11.20 and sold at a rate of 11.60.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.0068 and a selling price of 14.0219.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.30 and sold at a rate of 15.00.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.0873 and a selling price of 12.0993.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.20 and sold at a rate of 13.00.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5798 and a selling price of 0.5804.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.5303 and a selling price of 69.9638.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 54.2145 and a selling price of 54.2683.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 16.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 20.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



