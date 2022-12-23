Cedi sells at GH¢11.50 at bureaus, BoG at GH¢8.30 as of December 23

Business News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 21, 2022, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2959 and a selling price of 8.3042.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0050 and a selling price of 8.0090. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.00 and sold at a rate of 11.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.9633 and a selling price of 9.9741 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.6916 and a selling price of 9.7029.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.00 and sold at a rate of 14.50.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.7899 and a selling price of 8.7986 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.4992 and a selling price of 8.5084.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.50 and sold at a rate of 11.00.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4837 and a selling price of 0.4840 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4659 and a selling price of 0.4663.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 56.5771 and a selling price of 56.6554 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 56.5664 and a selling price of 56.5664.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 15.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.





