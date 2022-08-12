Cedi selling at GH¢9.70 to US Dollar as at August 12

Business News of Friday, 12 August 2022

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 8.0321



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.8164



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 8.2983



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 12, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.0281 and a selling price of 8.0361.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0261 and a selling price of 8.0341. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.37 and sold at a rate of 9.70.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.8111 and a selling price of 9.8217 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.8223 and a selling price of 9.8330.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.00 and sold at a rate of 11.60.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2941 and a selling price of 8.3024 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2812 and a selling price of 8.2895.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.37 and sold at a rate of 9.70.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4951 and a selling price of 0.4955 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4962 and a selling price of 0.4965.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.9301 and a selling price of 53.0235 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 53.3929 and a selling price of 53.4900.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



