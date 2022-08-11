Cedi selling at GH¢9.45 to US Dollar as at August 11

Business News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 8.0301



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.8277



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 8.2854



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 11, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.0261 and a selling price of 8.0341.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0161 and a selling price of 8.0241. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.18 and sold at a rate of 9.45.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.8223 and a selling price of 9.8330 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.6890 and a selling price of 9.6995.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.80 and sold at a rate of 11.10.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2812 and a selling price of 8.2895 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.1944 and a selling price of 8.2026.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.10 and sold at a rate of 9.37.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4962 and a selling price of 0.4965 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4831 and a selling price of 0.4835.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 53.3929 and a selling price of 53.4900 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 53.1328 and a selling price of 53.2076.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



