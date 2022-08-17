Cedi reaches GH¢10 mark, selling at GH¢10.07 to US Dollar as at August 17

Business News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 8.0791



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.7709



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 8.2229



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 17, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.0751 and a selling price of 8.0831.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0631 and a selling price of 8.0711. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.87 and sold at a rate of 10.07.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.7652 and a selling price of 9.7766 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.7353 and a selling price of 9.7353.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.50 and sold at a rate of 11.84.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2185 and a selling price of 8.2273 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2941 and a selling price of 8.3024.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.70 and sold at a rate of 10.00.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4916 and a selling price of 0.4921 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4951 and a selling price of 0.4955.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 53.0257 and a selling price of 53.1272 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.9301 and a selling price of 53.0235.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



