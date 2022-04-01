Cedi performance begins April selling at GH¢8.00 to US Dollar

Business News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1122



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.3515



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.8986



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, April 1, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1086 and a selling price of 7.1158.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1090 and a selling price of 7.1162. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.50 and sold at a rate of 8.00.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.3457 and a selling price of 9.3572 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3079 and a selling price of 9.3186.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.70 and sold at a rate of 10.30.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.8940 and a selling price of 7.9031 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.8125 and a selling price of 7.8209. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.00 and sold at a rate of 8.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4858 and a selling price of 0.4864 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4838 and a selling price of 0.4842.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.5557 and a selling price of 58.5698 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4019 and a selling price of 58.4595.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







