Cedi performance: NPP’s worst is NDC’s best – Former NPP MP

Business News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Former Member of Parliament for OkaiKwei North, Fuseini Issah has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done well in managing the performance of the local currency, the cedi, against the major trading currencies, especially the dollar.



He said on the New Day show on TV3 Friday, February 18 that the worst performance of the cedi under the NPP administration is the best under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime.



The cedi currently trading at $6.5.



Contributing to a discussion on the show, Mr. Issah Fuseni who also served on the Finance Committee of Parliament said “the worst performance of the currency under the NPP is worst under the NDC.”



“When in a year the cedi depreciated by 18 percent under the NDC, that was bad leadership,” he stressed.



Reacting to his comments, a member of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba said the facts indicate that the NDC did well in managing the cedi than what is being witnessed at the moment.



“Ghana is currently second worst when it comes to the strength of the local currency in Africa,” he said



He added, “NDC left it at 4 cedis to a dollar and now, we are at 6.5 cedis and you say you are better than us?” he quizzed.