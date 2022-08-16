Cedi nears GH¢10 mark, selling at GH¢9.95 to US Dollar as at August 16

Business News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 8.0671



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.7410



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 8.2096



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 16, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.0631 and a selling price of 8.0711.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0631 and a selling price of 8.0711. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.73 and sold at a rate of 9.95.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.7353 and a selling price of 9.7353 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.7353 and a selling price of 9.7353.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.35 and sold at a rate of 11.70.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2051 and a selling price of 8.2140 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2941 and a selling price of 8.3024.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.57 and sold at a rate of 9.90.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4909 and a selling price of 0.4912 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4951 and a selling price of 0.4955.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 53.0005 and a selling price of 53.0711 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.9301 and a selling price of 53.0235.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



