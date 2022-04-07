Cedi more stable under Akufo-Addo than Mahama – Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has noted that the Ghana cedi has performed relatively better than it did under the John Mahama-led administration.



He made these remarks while speaking on the state of the economy at the national TESCON conference in Kasoa on Thursday, April 17.



According to him, the worst performances for exchange rate depreciation in the history of the fourth republic happened from 1993 to 2000 and from 2009-to 2016.



He noted that Ghana recorded its worst cedi depreciation between 2013 and 2016 at an average rate of 18% but under the Akufo-Addo administration the “average exchange rate depreciation during 2017-2021, at 6.8% under our government, is more than twice as stable than during the 2013-2016 period.”



Data from the Bank of Ghana had showed that at the end of March the Cedi had depreciated by 15.5%.



Dr. Bawumia further outlined these as factors contributing to the fast depreciation of the cedi in the first quarter of 2022.



“The financial markets assessment of the 2022 Budget generally concluded that the projected 40% increase in revenue underpinning the budget would likely not materialize and therefore the deficit will be higher than projected.



“The chaotic battle in parliament over the budget created uncertainty and signalled to the markets that the government may not be able to get most of its programs passed in a tightly balanced parliament. This further reinforced the lack of confidence investors in the budget.”



“Furthermore, delays in implementing major tax reforms such as the benchmark policy reversal, tax exemptions bill, common platform for property tax, and the review of fees and charges appeared to support the assessment of the market that the government will have difficulty in getting its programs through parliament. To add to this negative market sentiment, there was a sovereign credit rating downgrade by Fitch and Moodys as a result of concerns about fiscal and debt sustainability. This resulted in an unwillingness of foreign investors to roll over holdings of domestic debt. They demanded foreign exchange to repatriate their investments.”



Concluding he said, “the combination of these factors resulted in a sharp depreciation of the cedi exchange rate in the first quarter. The depreciation of the cedi was fundamentally about the market’s assessment of the fiscal stance of the government and its implications for fiscal and debt sustainability. This was the primary factor in the rating downgrade.”