Cedi fall: Ghana needs better economists; Bawumia has failed – Takyi Addo

Business News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Spokesperson for the Spare Parts Dealers Association, Mr Takyi Addo, has chided President Nana Akufo-Addo’s economic management team for being so loud about their prowess than the management of the economy.



In an interview, Mr Addo called on Akufo-Addo to consult better economists to turn the economy around and ditch Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his economic failures.



According to Mr Addo, the depreciation of the Cedi is a testament that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is all talk and no action, adding that the government must eat humble pie and consult economists in previous administrations for solutions to Ghana’s current economic malaise.



He added that instead of Dr Bawumia putting in place measures to arrest the constant fall of the cedi, he is rather focusing on his presidential ambitions.



“The dollar is running like Usain Bolt, now the problem is the government must eat their humble pie and consult more professionals, go to the past administrations, there are more people who can help. From the Rawlings administration, Kufuor administration, Mills administration and the Mahama administration, or if you go to our universities there are better economists there. We need to give them one week, they can go to Peduase and bring solutions.



“Because for now, Bawumia has failed, he has failed the economy, now we know what he can do, the only thing he can do is start going round, start meeting people and talking about digitalization. He can’t even fix the economy.



“When the NPP took over in 2016, the Dollar was 3 cedis 97 pesewas after the swearing-in it went to 4 cedis 20 pesewas now it is 10 cedis 10 pesewas, whose fault is it, it is the Vice President, He can’t even manage the small office as the Vice President, how much more the whole nation.”