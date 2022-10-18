Cedi devalue, fuel hikes: 'Braggadocious, talkative Bawumia gone awol' – Sammy Gyamfi

Business News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

The national communications officer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, has wondered why Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who chairs the economic management team of the Akufo-Addo government and was once touted as Ghana's 'economic messiah', is nowhere to be found despite the current economic woes.



Inflation is hovering around 37 per cent while the cedi is selling at more than GHS12 to the US dollar.



Also, the prices of petroleum products just went up at the pumps in what has been a streak since the beginning of the year.



Petrol is now selling at ₵13.10 per litre while diesel is selling at ₵15.99.



Kerosene is also selling at ₵13.19.



The new prices took effect on Sunday, 16 October 2022.



Mr Gyamfi took to Twitter to bemoan the current economic situation and wondered why the Vice President has not said anything yet.



“A gallon of diesel is selling at GHS72 while the dollar is selling at GHS12.5. The cost of living keeps soaring but the braggadocios talkative and chairman of the EMT @MBawumia [Dr. Bawumia], who was once projected as the answer to all our economic woes, has gone AWOL.”