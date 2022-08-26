Cedi depreciation was expected but not by this margin - GAB

Business News of Friday, 26 August 2022

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB), John Awuah, has stated that the depreciation of the local currency was expected but not by the current margin.



According to him, high speculation among players in the banking sector and citizens at large has led to the rapid depreciation of the currency.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express Business edition on August 24, 2022, John Awuah said, “Giving the fiscal gap and current challenges facing the economy and Federal rate hike, we expected that the cedi to depreciate, but not by this margin.”



He explained that the cedi depreciated further due to the hoarding of dollars by some people who had no urgent need for the currency.



“We are seeing situations where a firm needs about $100,000, but will go out and place multiple requests with four different banks. Now the $400,000 request being pushed out, will drive the rate downwards and cause the Ghana cedi to depreciate further,” he said.



John Awuah downplayed the notion that banks buy dollars and hoard them.



“If a bank is looking for dollars, then it’s mainly for a business transaction. A bank will not go out there to buy dollars. It’s more expensive to hold dollars if as a bank you are not using it for any business transaction," he stated.



