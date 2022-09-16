Cedi Rates: Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢10.47, BoG GH¢8.27 as at September 16

Business News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 16, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.2756 and a selling price of 8.2838.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.2656 and a selling price of 8.2738. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 10.27 and sold at a rate of 10.74.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.5086 and a selling price of 9.5190 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.5566 and a selling price of 9.5670.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.75 and sold at a rate of 12.02.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2727 and a selling price of 8.2810 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2570 and a selling price of 8.2645.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 10.17 and sold at a rate of 10.38.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4714 and a selling price of 0.4719 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4747 and a selling price of 0.4752.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.6154 and a selling price of 52.6613 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.6092 and a selling price of 52.7217.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



