Cedi Rates: Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢14.30, BoG GH¢12.59 as of October 21

Business News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on, October 21, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.5823 and a selling price of 12.5949.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 11.3076 and a selling price of 11.3190. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 14.00 and sold at a rate of 14.30.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.1740 and a selling price of 14.1907 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 12.7041 and a selling price of 12.7180.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.90 and sold at a rate of 15.30.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.3424 and a selling price of 12.3558 as compared to yesterday's trading at a buying price of 11.0625 and a selling price of 11.0736.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.90 and sold at a rate of 13.20.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6891 and a selling price of 0.6898 compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.6193 and a selling price of 0.6197.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 34.9499 and a selling price of 35.0269 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 40.5017 and a selling price of 40.5670.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.50.



