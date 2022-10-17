Cedi Rates: Forex Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.50, BoG GH¢10.72 as of October 17

Business News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on, October 17, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.7115 and a selling price of 10.7223.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 10.7061 and a selling price of 10.7169. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.20 and sold at a rate of 12.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 11.9916 and a selling price of 12.0057 as compared to Friday’s trading at a buying price of 10.8373 and a selling price of 10.8501.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 12.70 and sold at a rate of 13.10.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 10.4265 and a selling price of 10.4370 as compared to Friday’s trading at a buying price of 10.4653 and a selling price of 10.4767.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 11.20 and sold at a rate of 11.60.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5851 and a selling price of 0.5857 compared to Friday’s trading at a buying price of 0.5854 and a selling price of 0.5859.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 41.1033 and a selling price of 41.1248 as compared to Friday’s trading at a buying price of 41.0773 and a selling price of 41.1707.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.50.



